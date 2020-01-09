Have you seen Anne with an E? On Netflix? Originally a novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery (Anne of Green Gables) I think no matter what the reviews are (some say its a gothic over play and all that jazz) I think the series itself is brilliant.

Because if you are remotely interested in farmhouse style decor, like I am, that series is a powerhouse of inspiration. From vintage wall mirrors to ironstone jugs and wash basins, copper pots, long pot fillers, simple floral arrangements and a whole lot of cozy, farmhouse cottage style that come naturally with simple farmhouse living. I am doing a re-run of the entire series and here are some of my favourite snippets from Anne with an E. Needless mentioning, someone is going back to the shabby chic country cottage style.

No, but seriously. I have not been feeling the modern at all lately. I started the blog in 2009 with a whole lot of inspiration from a beach cottage and filled my little rented apartment with oodles of distressed farmhouse style and somehow over the years I think I have steered away from it to a more Scandinavian, intimate, minimal style. And that’s okay. Evolving is natural and I loved the phase. But in all sincerity, I miss distressed. I miss chipped and twines and old galvanized pails full of white flowers.

I don’t care what trends 2020 brings to us but you for sure will see a whole lot of chintz and grandma style from the 1900s back in the house. Which also reminds me, I need a good chandelier.

But before all of that, here are my favourites from Anne with an E. Take a look

The house itself. Green Gables, Prince Edward Island

Source: Tripadvisor

Borrowing its name from the rich, dark green gables of the farmhouse, Green Gables in Cavendish is probably one of the most eminent literary landmarks in Cavendish, Canada. The house originally belonged to the author’s cousin from which the author is said to derive inspirations.

With regards to style, it’s a typical victorian farm house with gables, beautiful wood shingle cladding and 6 over 6 window style. Which means 6 panes in the lower sash and 6 in the upper sash. God, to see snow falling through these windows must be what life goals are made of.

White foraged flowers

White flowers still in their branches. Which means no buying off the shelves but foraging. We can do that can’t we?

The scarf and the bag

Source: Netflix

Also take note of that bag she uses. It’s one of those vintage jacquard-ish purse which can be totally worked out with a plain black or white dress perhaps. Also cannot unsee the knitted grey scarf.

The gorgeous ironstone basin and pitcher

My first stint with ironstone was in my grandma’s home but I didn’t have a clue they are called ironstone. It was all “kancher jinish” for us. But then I found our Dreamy White Lifestyle and my mind billleewww. Vintage french ironstone, Kian bowls, aged terracotta- it was 2009 and I was in love. And since then I have collected quite a few (though not many)

What a fresh breath of air to see them again. Albeit in a series.

Oh and please, the vintage wooden wall mirror with shelf. Im just basically dying here.

The hanging copper pots

and the table with attached drawers. And the bench with that gorgeous foot. Love how 0 treatment, 0 colour and rustic it all is.

The red and cream victorian pastoral transferware

Transferware is basically pottery and includes an entire gamut of pottery- count porcelain, bone china, ceramic or ironstone. It is called transferware because the patterns were applied by transferring an etching onto the pottery. A lot like decals but earlier it was done by engraving the design on a copper plate then applying a sized paper to the plate and transferring the image onto it. Then, the ink from the paper was tranferred to the pottery and later glazed and hi-fired.

Made to imitate the expensive Chinese exports, transferware was the answer to the exploding middle class’ demand for good things. Very bourgeois but who cares.

Pastoral scenes were seen often and also lots of florals; Anne with an E brings back the transferware in my mind and I cannot think beyond.

That’s Gilbert Blythe eating a shepherd’s pie. Look at that footed tureen. Jeez Louis.

Vintage Kitsch

Now I can write it down for you all that if I ever could find a photo of my grandmom’s home, I could show how similar this frame looks to hers. Little kitschy figurines, photo-frames and lamps. Ah, poor taste sometimes is comfort.

Oil lamps. Yes to bringing them back

Candles are passe. Let’s just shift to oil lamps I tell you. I, for a matter of fact, have a 200 year old lamp from my grand-dad’s dad’s time. It was the lamp he used at work. He was an engineer with the East India company and was employed for building rail roads.

A hutch

An inbuilt hutch maybe in order for the house and I am not even kidding. Look at those gorgeous, gorgeous rails and hanging cups. Storage can be very romantic too.

Make way for Mason&Cash

Mason and Cash mixing bowls. Uff, always wanted one of these and now I will. They are heavy, lasts for centuries and are available in amazon.

And now if you’ll excuse me, I have some coffee to brew and a season re-run to watch.

Stay inspired.

