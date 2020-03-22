Junta Curfew and this eggless chocolate cake is the most perfect duo because frankly with this on your side, you won’t leave your couch and that great series you have been watching- at all! Secondly, you wouldn’t want to share it with anyone anyway. And I say this with much confidence because time and again this simple, homemade eggless chocolate cake have wrapped me in raptures of pure joyfulness and somehow, never fails to delight, on a good or a bad day. Like an old, soft throw or a cool shower on a hot summer’s day. There is something extremely comforting about this eggless chocolate cake and you’ll know when you eat this. Unexplainable joy with very little effort.

This recipe makes a 9″ round or a 9″ loaf- which is perfect for the two of us; (Too bad) if you are stuck at home with hungry souls, just double or triple the recipe! It works just fine.

Also, the batter will be slightly runny so don’t panic. Just go for it. Because you see, even if you fail miserably, you can always top it off with a dollop of ganache and eat it like a fudgy, sunday! No losing when its a chocolate cake we are talking about!

Ingredients for Eggless Chocolate Cake

Plain, white flour- 2 cups

Baking soda- 1 tsp

Baking powder 2 tsp

Curd- 1/2 cup

Vegetable oil- 1/2 cup

Sugar- 2/3rd of a cup

Cocoa Powder – 2 heaped tbsp

Salt: A pinch of

Vanilla extract- 1 tsp

Ingredients for Chocolate Ganache

Fresh cream- 200 gram (I used a regular small Amul cream tetra pack)

Dark chocolate or Milk chocolate – 1/2 cup

OR

1/2 cup sugar and 3 tbsp dark, unsweetened chocolate/ cocoa powder

Start with whisking oil and sugar in a bowl. Add in vanilla. Next, add curd.

Sift all the dry ingredients in a bowl and gradually mix it with the wet ingredients. At this point, if your mixture looks very thick, you can add a teaspoon or two of cold water.

Line a 9″ baking pan with parchment paper or oil it and dust some flour. Tip the cake mixture to the tin and bake at 200 for 18 minutes in a 220 degree preheated oven.

For the ganache, in low heat heat cream. Add sugar and cocoa powder and whisk till a smooth consistency is reached.

If you are using dark chocolate or milk chocolate, microwave chocolate for 30 seconds to 40 seconds or till it softens. Now add warm cream and whisk thoroughly.

Cool and pour over.

Note: If you like hot ganache on cake like me, you can immediately pour it on the cooled cake. The important point being the cake has to cool. Because it bakes really soft, if you try to slice it while it still very hot, you’ll end up with crumbly cake.

But thankfully, waiting for it to cool is the only difficult part in making this eggless chocolate cake- one I think we can make space for!

So go on, make good use of your time, follow Junta Curfew, and even in general #StayAtHome till the government declares its safe outside. It’s important to do your part in fighting Covid 19 and it couldn’t have been easier to be heroes. Just #StayAtHome

In the coming weeks, I’ll fill this space up with great ideas to try at home so you are entertained and encouraged to stay put. I hope you will be inspired enough to ditch the streets!

For now, Bon Appetit!

P.S. If you are making this cake, please leave a comment in here so I know. It’s always quite lovely to see a note or two!

