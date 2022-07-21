I enjoy being an adult. I enjoy deciding what to eat, how fancy I am going to make pouring my whiskey look like, or how many cats I want to rescue. I love that I don’t go to school, I don’t have to worry about exams and if given a choice, I would never go back to my childhood because it was blah. I mean it was great and all but I always had a mind of my own and that landed me in trouble. I was very homedecor inclined from a very young age and my mother won’t let me use anything nice because “they’d get dirty”. I also love the fact that I am not sharing rooms with anyone or have to see an entire lifecycle of “kala chana” right infront of my eyes, in my kitchen- from dried to plump to sprouts to plants and then dead as Chengiz under Mongolian snow.

I had my time drinking straight out of a wine bottle- and probably will if I am drinking in the great outdoors- and admiring a very colorful bedsheet from Anjuna beach but its time. It’s time to adult, if not grow up!

Here are 3 things to have at home to sort of, you know, do adulting right

A whiskey/wine pourer with aerator– I love it. It makes pouring wine or making a drink look so fancy. This is instant feel good factor. Like hey, I would get drunk but I’ll have my pearls on now! Such a mood lifter. Find here

A cheese board with space for wine glass– I still serve chips (because I cannot imagine a life without chips and a drink) but I also serve olives, salami, one fruit and some nuts. With a dip. And in a nice little tray with its own pedestal and slits for wine glasses to rest. Yes, thank you. Just adulting you know. Find here

Yes, hello demitasse spoons– If I serve coffee or tea, I make sure to add one of these by the side of the saucer. Haha, for my own kicks. And people love it. It’s a handy addition if you want to add a bit more sugar or spoon the froth in your cappuccino or even eat dessert out of a small cup. Demitasse spoons are smaller than teaspoons so its perfect to rest on a saucer. You can also serve these to stir cocktails. Works just fine. Find here

These are also great gift options. Considering Rakhi is near, you might want to take a look. You know, just saying. From one adult to another because cash is no fun! Haha.

Righto! Off

