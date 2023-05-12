20 Things that make the perfect Mother’s Day Gift. But you know what? They’ll literally love anything you give them because somehow- and by some strange cosmic alteration of hormones- any cheap, odd thing gets elevated by value when its the mum-clan on the receiving end. Years ago, I gifted my mum a tiny coin purse from the Panjim leather market and even after all these years it sits snuggly in there, in her cupboard- which we sometimes open to get a whiff of her. And she used it until the very last day; never failing to remind me how I had given it to her and how lucky it has been for her. Mums are truly the best kind of people on earth and any celebration around them are not only 100% justified but also never enough.

I have picked 20 things today, for Mother’s Day, which my mum would love and I know a lot of mums who would too. This is not sponsored but just things I would have loved to give to my mum if she was around on Mother’s Day.

Note and order because you – my darling- are already late if you are still reading this.

20 Things that make the perfect Mother’s Day Gift

And in here, you will find a little something for all mums and all budgets. Mix and match or gift it as is- they’ll make the most perfect gift. Here are the links:

Country Style Large Multipurpose Tote bag- Buy here

Country Striped, lace napkins- Buy here

14 carat gold mom necklace from CaratLane- Buy here

Ruby eternity ring from Gehna- Buy here

Swarovski studs- Buy here

The Ink Bucket Good Life Diary – Buy here

The Ink Bucket floral plates- Buy here

Fit bit watch – Buy here

Gardening tool kit – Buy here

Gardening shears – Buy here

Watering Can- Buy here

Innisfree Green tea seed serum – Buy here (THIS IS BRILLIANT BTW)

Le Creuset petit pot- Buy here

IKEA enamel pan with lid- Buy here

Jo Malone Peony and Blush Suede – Buy here

Marks and Spencer Sleeping mask- Buy here

Dog mug- Buy here

Gardening Mug- Buy Here

Royal Jelly gift set- Buy here and Here

