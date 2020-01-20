What an amazingly momentous and contrasting thing is life. Proud to be able to harness those ancient grains and the beautiful reactions in a bowl and yet not being able to control the reactions inside the large intestine or the mind. Oh god of bacteria, be kind. We are at your mercy.

Good part: I may have found the most perfect multigrain bread recipe.

Bad part: Stomach flu and I may be a manusghana.

Haha. That sounds so bad, that word. Manusghana. But I may be one. Infact my husband just named me a Manusghana (one who don’t like people) and I am oddly very content about finally finding a word to describe me. There is also an odd satisfaction in finding a word that describes you best because that means you aren’t the only weirdo. There were others before you and that’s good. Sadness is halved when two of them suffer the same fate. That’s where you make your friends. Like two manusghanas (people who hate people) will be not manusavda (people who like people) or something. Nice. Excellent. Like next time I go out and people ask me why don’t I socialize, i’ll be like, I have a condition. It’s called Manusghana. I may very well even make a T-shirt. I don’t understand how can people make new friends. I just don’t.

Second, I think milk makes me sick. Like sick to the stomach. I may have been a closet lactose intolerant but never quite paid attention to it because always had flagyl handy. But it’s very clear that milk gives me loosies. Like milk in milk out consistency loosies. Ugh. You’d think 4 am is meditation time but I say 4 am is loosies time. That’s when you wake up and say hi to the loo if you are to suffer from loosies. Remember me next.

Okay, I have to tell you this. Once I was in darjeeling and I had the loosies and the pot was soooo cold, I thought if I had to see this day, I’d rather just die. God, loosies in cold <<<<<<< loosies in summer. You can cringe but deep down you know im being honest.

And now, the good part. The most epic multigrain bread recipe.

Basically, you mix in 1 cup of plain flour, 1 cup of nachni flour and 1 cup of wheat flour and 3 tsp of yeast with 1 tsp of sugar. Knead it and let it rest for 40 to 50 mminutes in a 70 degree oven.

Next, take it out, knead well, shape and rest for another 40.

Preheat to 225 and then bake at 200 for about 10 to 12 minutes.

Voila.

Out XO

