The most delicious Jam buns sir. Freshly baked, homemade, sure to add flair to your breakfast! Haha, if I was a hawker, this right here would be my sale jam! Probably add some romantic story from far-away land of which’s authenticity no one will ever question. Oh, to be a small bakery and the beauty of it all!

But for now, welcome to this space I call Trumatter & a fine, one bowl Jam buns recipe that you will keep coming back for more once you have had them. Ridiculously easy to make, very simple ingredients and tastes so good fresh with coffee- this Jam bun recipe can be also used to make cinnamon buns and and…and…they are vegetarian. No egg wash, nada.

I would however add egg wash and a little butter in the dough but I didn’t have egg the day I made them so it’s vegetarian by default. Another thing I totally like about simple bread recipes like such. It’s not ingredient bound. Don’t have milk? Use water. Don’t have jam? Use preserves or nutella. Don’t have egg for egg wash? Use milk or the liquid from your jam. It’s really ridiculously easy, like I said.

The only thing however you gotta take care of is the kneading. In my dictionary, there is no such thing as no knead bread. If the gluten doesn’t develop, the bread is hard and kneading is so therapeutic that I almost look forward to it! (Think slow mo kneading videos of great chefs who talks to yeast) So when I tell you, you gotta knead, you gotta knead. ok?

Okay then, let’s see how to make the world famous, most delicious Jam buns

Ingredients:

Plain white flour- 2 cups for 6 medium buns.

Active dry Yeast: 2tsp

Warm milk: 1/2 cup

Water: 1/3rd cup

Sugar: 1 tsp + 1 tbsp

Salt: A smidgeon

Jam of your choice- I used raspberry jam

Oil: 1 teaspoon

Butter- 1 tsp For brushing + 1 tbsp melted to be added to the dough

1 tbsp maida to dust

The mixing and the best parts there of

First, in a bowl add warm milk and dissolve 1 tsp sugar in it. Add yeast and let proof for about 5 minutes. The milk should be the temperature that’s fit for a new born baby to have. Just cut the cold- probably 5 sec in microwave.

Second, in a big bowl, add flour, sugar, salt and butter. Mix well. Add in the yeast mixture. At this point give it a good knead and see how much extra water you’ll need. If its too dry, gradually add water. The initial consistency of the dough with slightly wet and the final consistency will be roti like- soft and pliable.

Once the dough comes together and is slightly sticky, turn it over to a well floured surface and knead it for about 5 to 8 minutes incorporate minimum flour. This part cant be avoided. Use the stretch and fold method for best results.

Oil the same bowl in which you mixed the dough, transfer the ready dough in the bowl and cover it with a slightly wet tea towel. Leave it to rise in your kitchen- in a slightly warmer place. You will need to wait for 45 minutes- that’s 1 episode of a stabdard Netflix series. Not bad at all.

Get back in the kitchen after 45 minutes and take a peak. Your dough will have doubled and more by now!!! Yayy! Hello yeasty feasty.

Punch the dough down gently (You can sing a lullaby if you wish) on a floured surface and stretch and fold for one final time – This time 2 minutes will do.

Shape and Rise

Divide the dough into 6 equal balls. Roll out each dough ball about 5″ in diameter, add 1 tsp of jam in the center and crimp & seal the edge like you’d in an aloo paratha. Keep the crimp side down.

Repeat for all 6 and brush them lightly with jam- wash (1/2 tsp jam and 2 tbsp water). You can do egg wash or even milk. I had neither.

Lightly oil and flour a flat baking tin and let the buns rise for about 10 to 12 minutes. I like to keep them in the oven in this stage.

Jam buns: Oven Time

Preheat the oven to 220 degrees and bake the buns for 5 minutes before turning down the heat to 200 for 15 minutes. The top should be golden by then!

Take them out once done, brush it with butter and let it rest before you can dig in!

So delish. So easy. So therapeutic.

Note this down

This bread recipe can be used for cinnamon buns, sausage bread, plain bread- duh everything. Also, if you are baking for the first time and didn’t fare well, try again. In breads a little practice helps- or so I feel. Like I have made stone hard breads for 1/20th of a decade maybe. It takes a little time.

But in all possibility you will be fine. Bread is forgiving. Bread is kind. Bread is wise!

Bon appetit!

