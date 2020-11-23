And I tell you how to add a dose of vitamin Holiday to your everyday storage. Between the headline and the paragraph, we have a plan!

Now it’s no secret that I absolutely adore baskets. They are versatile, handy, looks good and are available in a plethora of materials, shapes and style. But in my pursuit of the perfect basket there was a big hurdle. These perfect baskets were not available anywhere!

I started ordering plain steel wire baskets and spray painting them because powder coated ones were not available at all- let alone in Gold and in a price that you can afford. And then, one day, this year, Rohini from Organise with Ease, walked in and changed my entire life. It was like selling the last bone density machine on which my sales life depended.

I have been a huge fan of Rohini since she sent the kitchen stickers earlier this year and the basket launches just concreted my belief that this is THE person to look for in the coming years for all things organizing, and stylish.

“Because she has a keen eye on what needed to be done”

A wise girl, whom I love very much and is a celebrated illustrator, told me once over affogato that doing business and following your passion is separated by a very thin line. That line is, what people want. If you follow your passion and do what you want, that’s great but that is often not the base for a good business. A good business is when you use your passion to give people what they want. That’s when everyone’s winning. And Rohini Rajagopalan surely knows how to marquee a perfect small business, while catering with services and products that actually make a difference in our day to day life.

Allow me to introduce Rohini Rajagopalan to you

Now before I let her tell you in her own words about who she is, I think I would steal a small paragraph to tell her who she is. She is a woman who makes you feel so loved that I have often wondered what have I ever done to deserve this. From supporting my own small business to beautifully building her own and remembering to send me a basket before she launched given how much I love baskets- Rohini is a fantastic person and I sincerely believe, people with good vibes exude the same to their products and others. And I can vouch for the fact that no one does organizing products as she does!

And now, I’ll let you tell her who she is and what she is upto, in our super short 4 question interview.

So Rohini, tell us a bit about you. Who are you?

I have worked for over 12 years on marketing for brands like Tommy Hilfiger, red bull and then took a sabbatical post my second child. During this time I stumbled upon Marie kondo, and remember devouring her books. Then ofcourse, went onto read many more by other professional organisers…and that I think is the beggining of it all.

Tell us more about it because for one, I know, an organized life is a stress free life. And a fairly overlooked segment in India.

Certainly. There really is a science and system behind all of this. I was very unsure how this would work in an indian environment. So I did a few spaces (friends and family) to get a sense of time and how sustainable it is, and saw great impact. Not just on homes but also shopping behaviour.

I checked back after a few months and found that and most could maintain atleast 70% of what we did and purged only when they did away with something to maintain the..what should we call this…organized status quo?

I’ll agree because I have been able to maintain my kitchen for sure & which is a milestone moment for me! Speaking of, what does milestone moments look like for you?

2017, we started organise with ease which is a major milestone! Today we work on all kinds of spaces…help people move homes and stuff and never thought this will all come together.

As per today we have done over 100 plus spaces and that itself is a major milestone and then again, lock down forced us to get into virtual consults and the best part of covid has been launching our own range of products that’s are handmade and sustainable. So yeah, quite some!

And how do you feel about it all?

Pretty cool! Finally I can say it’s no longer a job or a hobby but a business that’s stemmed out of love for what I love doing and the greatest reward of it all is to truly see how it impacts people’s life on a daily basis. That is the greatest reward of it all!

And now for some lifestyle blah!

Add a pretty bow to a basket and store your throws and extrabedsheets in a gold basket so on a cold night, everyone could pull a little cozy feet warmer without much hassle. Keep it below your dining, or nestled in a corner! A functional decor in its own right it is!

Organizing essentials also make for fabulous gifts and one which people can actually use. Im just saying you know coz Christmas is upon us!

How to buy and where to follow

Website: organisewithease.com

Instagram: @organisewithease

Okay, coffee time and must absolutely visit the watch store and get the watch running!

Bye! Rukmini

