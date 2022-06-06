Actually its very unlike me to start a blog like this innit?
Haha. Really though, its me. It’s very much me. And I am still an agent of long runny sentences and long form content with 15 page digression. It’s just that this thought suddenly dawned upon me that what if someone reaches this page from google with an intention of buying vintage lamps and has only 43 seconds to spare? You know, a quick smoke or loo break? They should be able to find it and go back to their desk in peace right? I think the reason why most people don’t like to read blogs is because most are in a hurry. There is nothing wrong with long form content but perhaps the placement of our words are wrong. Maybe I can indulge the readers after the info? That way everyone is happy?
What do you reckon? Why do you read blogs or don’t read them?