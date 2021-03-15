Deep dive into summer, with these gorgeous floral prints which also happens to be our favourites.

Summer and floral prints are like summer and lemonade and every summer I find myself digging the depths of my ever expanding cosmic bed storage for floral prints. Can be that intense urge to get the outdoor in. Can be the fact that flowers and summer is almost synonymous (hums, summer time and the livin is easy) or can be the simple fact that flowers make us happy. A fresh bunch, printed ones, dried strands, on ceramic, embroidered ones and even on rugs. Flowers just lift us up and what better way to celebrate the season than to imbibe a bit of joy from the world outside. Oui?

Here’s me whippin out those florals and in due time you’ll see more of it, but for now, here’s to you and here’s to flowers. May there be flowers in our life, forever.

Click, Buy, Enjoy! Here’re the links to our favourite floral prints

1. TREE OF LIFE in sage from HomeNeera

2. DEVNOW ORIANA FLORAL PLATE

3. HIBISCUS FLORAL CUSHION BY LABELMJ

4. ENDLESS SUMMER TEATOWEL BY THEINKBUCKET

5. WESTSIDE HOME FLORAL TEACUP

6. HOME CENTER ALTIUS SPRING MUG

7. FLORAL SIPPER

8. NARGIS CUSHION COVER BY ZAINA BY CTOK

9. STRANDKRYPAFlat sheet and pillowcase

10. HANDPAINTED CARDS BY THE PAPER JOURNAL

