I have fall finds in the blog today. It feels totally weird sharing this with you when we are looking at two months of scorching heat and then a lovely festive season ahead (I am aware that the lot of you will think I am crazy) but my head at this point is totally into burnt orange. I want to change out the sheets, pack away the summer florals, take out the little plaids and go all out cozy. This year, considering I live right next to the sea (creek of sorts) I want to add in a bit of coastal colors in my fall decor. Excited to find how that will pan out. But for now, a bunch of really beautiful, full of texture and details fall finds from Fleck India that you will adore! To be honest, this can very well be your summer stable or fall staple but somehow I love handmade, rustic neutrals with its faintest browns during autumn. It’s just very, very cozy!



P.S. If you are still thinking its too early, well, it’s never too early to think of fall. Even if you don’t have fall at yours- like it is at ours- you can get a bit of fall cozy inside your home and cherish the season. That, ladies and gentlemen, is the whole point. Right. Off we go.

This mug that tops my fall finds is good for everything

Its a simple mug. But look at all those spots and the unfinished rough lines. The kiln marks are what rocks my boat! And that alone makes it cozy max. This is a part of the breakfast set which is so nice to serve porridge or poha! Absolutely lovely stuff.

You can buy the breakfast set here or buy them individually in their dinnerware section

This candle holder that is the definition of simple cozy

Simple. Clever. Cozy. Brilliant. And makes for the most beautiful addition to your coffee or dining tables. This is a fall find I am willing to run all season. You can buy them here



This super-delish-gorgeous storage that you can use for pretty much anything

From ladles and rolling pins to bottles, toys or linen- this storage basket is versatile, looks beautiful in plain sight and makes for such a beautiful addition to your storage shelf. I am thinking a bunch of these lined atop a shelf for storing all your utilities. How gorgeous! They also have an option in “forest green”. Linking both for you guys. Buy the sand round basket here and forest green round basket here

This simple, farmhouse style lamp

Simple in form, classic in stature, perfect for adding the right dose of farmhouse love to your room. I keep this in my art room and its the perfect lamp to sit and knit by. Why is this listed under fall finds? Because I love exposed wood with lots of naturally dried leaves during fall and I was looking at one for a very long time.

