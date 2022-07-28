Men, take note. Or women with brothers who are willing to drop hint, take note. I have rounded up a list of beautiful Rakhi gifts or Rakshabandhan gifts under INR 5000 and you may want to consider this as opposed to cash. Also, I sincerely wish there was a list like this when we were growing up. Because mostly it was Archies teddy bear, and then, anything from the Archies gift section or worse, blessings. Just blessings.

Hahaha, for a few years I tied Rakhi to my brother in law because I didn’t have a single cousin near me and he being the cheapster that he was in his early days, only chose blessings. If he reads this, I am so dead. So yes, please don’t be that guy who will be remembered for taking no effort. Be that guy who will be remembered for “always getting the best rakhi gifts“. I have also kept it under 5000 because most of us would like that number. I would if I was someone’s brother. But feel free to gift your sister that Merc she’s been eyeing!

I have used every, single one of them

Also, I suggest the same because I have used every single thing from the list and if I was getting a Rakhi gift, I would LOVE anything from it. And more importantly, anything from the brands I mentioned. I have worked with StudioCovers for a long time and I can vouch for their products. I know GlassForest like I’d know my friends and their products are absolutely beautiful. I have used Fujihoro since like eternity, I prefer Bodyshop because they are cruelty free and I adore what Relove is doing as a brand- that is to channel beautiful old clothes and finding them new home, thereby saving tons of waste. I hope you like them.

Here are the links for some awesome Rakhi Gifts

For The cook and entertainer

Fujihoro 1.6 ltrs Kettle Brass serveware by ToppBrass Whole Squared Vintage Salt and pepper shaker Glassforest Wonderland Blue Bottle Set of 4 Firdaus Glass Striped Ceramic Scandi Cup

For the decor lover

Coastal Throw by StudioCovers Aster embroidered cushion Armatuer Handrolled Beeswax Candle Armatuer candle holder Striped Ceramic Scandi Cup FreedomTree Amphora Vase

Books

My Oven by Saee Korane Lykke by Meik Weiking This Handmade life by Nandita Iyer Hygge by Meik Wiking

Bath and Body

British rose gift set British rose Perfume Marks and Spencer Restore range

Clothing

Relove

