No seriously, it is the most delicious apple pie recipe and you have to make it to believe it. Sweet, tart, crispy, mushy, nutty and fragrant from all that cinnamon and butter- it is a dessert that personifies cozy and I cant resist baking myself some, come Autumn. Cut up a big chunk, put your favorite movie on and tuck into sweet layers of utter comfort. I know its not the healthest of things but its almost fortifying. Perhaps for the soul!

I also particularly enjoy it with a scoop of vanilla icecream and had long since wondered how there is no apple-pie-icecream already but I guess that’s a discussion for another day. For today here is my fall leaves inspired Apple pie recipe that has a tiny tweak and lots of crunchy leaf shaped crunchy pastry on top to give that extra texture to your pie. Especially, if you are having it with icecream!

(The next paragraph is not about apple pie recipe. It’s about what inspired the design. If you are too busy or bored or just rude, skip the paragraph)

While the recipe is a keeper, I feel compelled to show you all the inspiration of it all! It’s just something I think is crucial because without this very day, I would have probably just made a lattice top! Haha, let me rephrase- crucial for me.

In 2018 I went home to siliguri. Also the year my folks decided to move from Siliguri (and north bengal – where they stayed for most of their lives) to shift back to Kolkata. My mom was remotely not happy about this but her parkinsons disease had flared bad. Her doctors are all in Kolkata and it was only logical if not wise to move back. This was also the general discussion in the car when we went to Rongtong.

A tiny little hamlet on the way to Darjeeling in Hill Cart road, dad says the chai-tapri in there makes the most divine tea! So we picked an evening to get to the beautiful tea stall and take a walk down the lane. We knew we- dad and I- or all of us will mostly never come here again for a very long time and as we walked on the almost empty road while the sun started to set, I found a spot full of the most vibrant orange leaves. Took a minute to take a photograph because frankly, not diamonds- photographs stay forever.

Now, every fall I reminisce the beautiful sunset I spent with my parents and its fills me with the kind of nostalgia that you’d keep hidden in your heart in one of those beautiful memory chambers and open it as you please to get a whiff of the time past.

This pie is an ode to that evening. Sweet, heady and makes you want to go back for more.

And now, for the Apple Pie Recipe!

For the crust

You’ll need:

Flour- 2 cup

Butter- 3/4th cup, cut into cubes (I use amul butter)

Castor sugar- 1 tsp

Ice cold water 6 to 8 tbsp

How to make the crust for apple pie

If you are doing it in a pulse mixer, you can add butter, sugar and flour in it till the consistency is of wet sand. Next, with cold hands (I always keep a bowl of ice handy because warm hands = chewy pie crust) bring the dough together adding as much water required. Add water 1 tbsp at a time. The dough won’t be stretchy but it should come together.

Cover it with a cling wrap and keep it in the freezer for 15 to 20 minutes if you need it asap or in the fridge.

How to make the apple pie filling

You’ll need about 4 large apples, cut into slices

Lemon juice- 1 tsp for tossing the apple so they don’t brown

Condensed milk – 1/2 cup. I don’t use sugar in this.

2 tbsp all purpose flour for thickening

Cinnamon – 1 tsp, nutmeg- freshly grated- 1/4th teaspoon

1 tbsp of brandy. This is optional. But very indulgent!

1 tsp of vanilla extract

How to make egg wash

1 egg beaten with 1 tbsp water

How to make the apple pie filling

Peel and cut the apples. Add lemon juice and keep aside.

Next, combine flour and spices in a bowl. Add to apple and toss well. Add brandy and vanilla extract.

preheat the oven to 220 degree celcius or 375 F.

Roll out pie dough on a slightly floured surface- it must be 1/8th inch thick. With a help of a rolling pin, line the bottom of the pie pan. I used a 9″ pie dish. Dont forget to poke a few holes or it’ll puff up

Once you line the bottom of the pan, add milk maid to the apples and pour it all in.

Next in a similar fashion, roll out the top.

Cut the sides and crimp to seal. Do it with a fork! Make steam holes on top. The lines you see on top of the pie are deep enough to let some steam out





Next, roll the remaining pie dough and cut out the leaves.

Attach with egg wash.

Brush egg wash on each leaf and gently lay them on top of each other.

Now! would you believe if I told you, I actually cut out the pieces with a sharp knife- individually- because I had no cutters. I had a gorgeous cutter once upon a time but I think it’s gone. As for you, use a cutter if you want. It’ll be faster.

Brush with egg wash

Bake for 20 minutes at 220 and then reduce the heat to 200 and bake till the top is golden. Once done, take it out and enjoy hot or cold.

I also sprinkle a little cinnamon on top for that extra kick

Half the recipe, make individual portions- this apple pie recipe allows you to do the lot!

Choose smaller pans and make individual portions! I did the same recipe in 3″ pans and they look adorableeee! Serve with scoops of icecream for that perfect party finisher! I make a few small extras everytime so I can relish later. They also freeze well.

Make chicken pie or a berry pie!

Use the same recipe to make a berry pie or a chicken pie and its absolutely delish! Find recipes here and here

And on that note, I have a pie baking in the oven which I must tend to. Happy Friday and have a fabulous weekend ahead.

Rukmini

