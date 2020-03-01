Ah well, please say hi to the newest member of our shop- The Trumatter Moody White Preset which is like literally a one touch solution for #TrumatterStyle bright, white photos. I have been using this settings for years now and nothing makes me happier to share the setting secrets with you today.

Before

After

Slathered with moody, creamy whites, low yellow tones and lots of dreamy highlights, the Moody White Preset is just about perfect for natural light photos- both wide angle and vignettes.

Before

After

Depending upon the light and tone, you can also use this as a base and adjust your photo a little to give it your personal touch. Also, this works for brights to pastels and our night light and dark-matter presets are coming out soon, for those heady blues and grays.

Before

After

Grab the preset here

Loving it? Leave a comment. You have no idea how one small line can be a propelling factor to many a great things in life!

