Image Rukmini Ray Kadam March 1, 2020 No Comments

Ah well, please say hi to the newest member of our shop- The Trumatter Moody White Preset which is like literally a one touch solution for #TrumatterStyle bright, white photos. I have been using this settings for years now and nothing makes me happier to share the setting secrets with you today.

  • Before
  • After

Slathered with moody, creamy whites, low yellow tones and lots of dreamy highlights, the Moody White Preset is just about perfect for natural light photos- both wide angle and vignettes.

  • Before
  • After

Depending upon the light and tone, you can also use this as a base and adjust your photo a little to give it your personal touch. Also, this works for brights to pastels and our night light and dark-matter presets are coming out soon, for those heady blues and grays.

  • Before
  • After

Grab the preset here

Loving it? Leave a comment. You have no idea how one small line can be a propelling factor to many a great things in life!

