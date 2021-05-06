Do you remember your favourite bedsheet from your childhood? How it felt and how snug you were in it? So much so that you won’t even fall asleep if you didn’t have that bedsheet? Now, let me ask you, do you remember what thread count it was? I for sure don’t. What I do remember is, the smell of my bedsheet. It smelt powdery. It was soft, light, it had pink flowers on it and had a black x on the corner that my mum made with strong thread so it doesn’t get lost when she sent them for laundry.

My husband loves this light blue bed-cover that he got from home and he really likes to use it. Over a lot of expensive things that I own. A soft bhagalpuri chaddar- light as a cloud. My mom in law said it’s 140 thread count, was not expensive at all and she knows this because my parents-in-law ran a textile company which exported the most beautiful fabric to US and Europe.

My point in telling you all this is, not all bedding that feels and looks beautiful comes in a higher thread count. Thread count is surely a criteria for choosing good bedsheet but it’s not all that is there to it. And trust me, I have been fooled before!

Not so long ago I got me a 1000 TC bedsheet because clearly, higher thread count means higher quality right? Truth is, the bedsheet is quite stiff. It probably will last me years but it emanates so hygge whatsoever, putting it very loosely. To top it, man, washing it is a task in itself. It’s heavy, it doesn’t dry for days, and I cannot handle it when it’s wet at all. So its either dry clean or laundry. Over time the bedsheet did become a bit soft but I told myself I’m buying regular bedsheet because the in terms of incremental benefit, it’s only so much. It may last me for years but do I love it? No!

140 to 600 Thread count. That is where you tread

And that ranges from light and soft to soft and luxurious. My bedding (solid grey) is 600 and it offers beautiful skin feel as we sleep or chill. The polka grey on the other hand- which I use as a bed cover and also a cover sheet at night- is 140 thread count and literally feels like wearing a soft, chambray shirt. It’s perfect for our room and I love the texture of it all. Which brings me to the second point. Now they do say that anything below 180 can feel rough but this is not universally true and depends totally on the yarn. Thread-count also is only applicable in single ply cotton fiber. If you want to read about ply, see here

#SHITFACT: Manufacturers these days use this craze for higher thread count as a profit making tool. They multiply cheap yarn so they have more thread count. So you may just pay a hefty sum for a bed-shit. Hahahaha, sorry!

It’s the yarn you should be critical about

The best kind of yarn is yarn that is made from long staple cotton which has longer fiber threads. Because the fibers are super long, it helps the weave stay soft, flat and smooth resulting in a softer and durable fabric. This is probably also why the 140 TC bedding from Livonti doesnt feel like a “gamcha”. Which is literally those red and white small cotton towels. Rather it feels absolutely divine. It wrinkles gorgeously, feels great on the skin and we love it.

Weave is also very important when choosing a bedsheet

Now, this, I learnt recently that there are two types of weaves. Percale and Sateen. Percale is one on one plain weave. Sateen is four threads over one. The difference is while the former feels crisp and light, with a matte finish, the latter feels satin-y to touch and has a soft sheen. I think our grey 600 thread count bedding is sateen weave and the polka cover is percale. According to theory!

And according to heart, I am a bloody happy camper! Listen, I have my eyes on their grey stripe too and I am buying it. It’s also 140 and I love the fabric so I am taking a chance!

Oh, we also have some moody grey for May. Because why not.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

YouTube

Print



Like this: Like Loading...