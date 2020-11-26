Holiday Decor doesn’t have to be overwhelming. It doesn’t have to be extortionate with you investing in a lot of money or time either. Simple switches can transform your space and we firmly believe in the power of simple. Going ahead, I will note down a few simple things you can add to your home for that gorgeous holiday vibe!

For one, start by changing the prints in your frames

Trees and wreaths are fine but its the little things that add to the overall ambience of your home. Take a look at the frames in your home and consider switching in some holiday prints!

I Changed out our botanicals with vintage and font based prints from The Crazy Craft Lady and Trisha Romance (from Children in Art History, the original prints of which belong to the artist) and I am so happy with how wonderful it turned out.

Here’s a closer look

Simple, short, but very effin effective!

Must have some coffee. And yeah, a very happy thanksgiving to you. I have much to be thankful for at this point in time and maybe later I shall share out a bit too but for now, bom dia!

Rukmini XOXO

