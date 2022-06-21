How to style a sideboard and how to apply the formula to any tabletop

The golden formula: Rule of three
The rule of three is a design principle that dictates everything in your decor. Layout, size, shape, color, pattern and even fabric. According to the rule of three, odd numbers create a sense of energy and when applied creates a decor that’s appealing, effective and impressionable. But why 3 eh?
The human brain likes to find pattern in everything it sees, and 3 is the smallest number with which it can do that. With three objects your eye is forced to move around more, finding visually appealing pattern. Dope right?
So how will you use the rule of three? say hello to the visual triangle
Firstly, in the entire sideboard there are 7 things grouped in 3 large units. One unit is the lamp and books. One unit is the art-books-candle and link chain and the other unit is the floral display. And I have decorated it to fit into two visual triangles.
On the left, different units are grouped to form a triangle. On the right, I used a floral arrangement that forms a dramatic triangle. And because the floral arrangement is large, I kept it singular.
This is how to style a sideboard
Symmetry:
Use two sides of your sideboard to create identical triangles.
If you have a simple, modern decor, this looks fabulous. Your tallest decor items go on either side of your sideboard. Then as you come towards the center, your items gets smaller. Given below is an example of the same.
Use mismatched triangles in either side of your sideboard to create depth
If you want depth, use a mix of larger and smaller triangles. This can be achieved either by keeping your decor items on your sideboard or through art on the wall. Here’s a great example of the same.
Just use three statement pieces for insane amount of drama
Just one statement piece is all it takes to decorate your sideboard. But make sure the piece is really large. Enough to fill the entire sideboard. You can do this with wall art or a massive sculpture. See these image below:
Love how balance is achieved in the left sideboard with that beautiful light! It immediately brings the tension of the space down!
So what’s your sideboard style?
Have a style you love? Have done? Tell us. We are all ears.
Till next time,
buenas noches
Love, Rukmini