As we already know, India is popularly known as the melting pot of cultures, as each state brims with its distinct traditions and native festivals and rituals. Thus, there is a great difference in how people do their home decor in different parts of the country. Though the south and north India might have a common unifying heritage, the art patterns and designs differ significantly. So, if you are someone looking for traditional home decor blogs for decorating your home, you are in the right place.

As each part of India comes with its own distinct identity, the home decor varies. And, if you are looking to decorate your home in traditional South Indian style and looking for some South Indian home decor blogs, we have curated a list of must-have elements that must find their way into your interior design. Let us get started:

Heavily Ornamental Doors

A typical South Indian entrance door is intricately carved and decorated with metal. Replacing the mundane entrance door with the one you can get from an old house restored to its original beautiful glory will give your guests a taste of what is in store. South Indian artisans are popular for being quite proficient at carving out a kaleidoscope of historical images from traditional folktales and mythologies.

South Indian Rangolis

Almost all traditional South Indian homes welcome their guests with the ubiquitous Rangoli at the entrance. According to traditions, rangolis invoke divine blessings and bring prosperity to the home. The rhythmic patterns of rangoli were originally a form of roadside art created by using synchronously aligned dots and a grid to come up with ideal symmetry.

When you make a rangoli, it inherent a deep meaning; it is a process seeking to align your everyday life’s humdrum with the mystic cosmos. Most of the South Indian home has rangoli in the pooja room, courtyard, and doorstep. You can elaborate on your rangoli created by using rice paste or powder; it plays an essential role in the heart of the home during religious rituals and festivities. Moreover, most South Indian home decor blogs vouch by rangoli to glorify your home decor.

Heavily Carved Furniture

A hallmark of South Indian decor is intricately carved pieces of furniture, usually in teak wood and rosewood. These pieces of furniture are often embellished with metallic accessories, such as a hanging swing or oonjal; these are a few things that are given in a South Indian family or living room.

Usually, the sofas are not upholstered. Instead, they are simple pieces with a lot of wood on display consisting of heavily woven seats on jute or rattan with carved wooden legs.

Brass Idols

In South India, metal statues found pride in place in temples, homes, and palaces for centuries gone by. Metal sculptures, especially brass or bronze figurines, are common decor artefacts in South Indian homes. You can find idols of Buddha, Nataraj, and Ganesha as popular choices among South Indians. Artwork that features metal accents, such as Tanjore paintings that use real gold leaf, can also be added for a rich and traditional look in the living or puja room walls.

Lighting The Lamp

In Southern India, lamps hold a special significance in every religious ritual and thus, lighting a lamp is a well-preserved tradition. According to tradition, the lamp’s glow is known to dispel the darkness in every form. Due to this, many traditional families in the south ok to keep a tall brass lamp or an ornately designed brass hanging lamp at the entrance or the verandah of homes. This lamp is duly lit every evening and morning to bring positive energy into the home.

Natural Elements in The Flooring

For stunningly transforming your home interior, you can use Terracotta and Athangudi tiles in the flooring. These rich pattern tiles incorporate a polished look and look beautiful, and the styles are used in most of the South Indian villages. They combine these tiles with traditional elaborately carved doors, pillars, and windows.

Earthen Colors, Patterns and Textures

Typically, the South Indian colour palette leans towards earthen shades. However, they are quite subtle and well with the rest of the home decor. People here prefer different shades of brown, terracotta, beige, tan, yellows, and creams over brighter tones. These colours bring out the beauty of the ornamental ethnic fabrics and wooden furniture kept in the home.

South Indian Fabrics

South Indian handloom fabrics and handicrafts are quite rich and meticulously women. Pochampalli and ikat fabrics from Kanchipuram, Andhra waves from Tamilnadu, Mysore silks and the elegant white and gold Mundus from Kerala can be used in the form of creative window drapes, cushion covers, and upholstery for giving your home decor a very authentic flavour of South India.

These are some elements you must keep in mind while designing your home based on the South Indian style. Since we have covered so many details, we are sure it will make it to one of the best South Indian home decor blogs.

Conclusion

We hope we have done justice if you were looking for some thrifty home decorating blogs. These are some of the unique interior design ideas which will surely help you recreate your home in true South Indian style. ‘Less is more’ philosophy truly reflects the true spirit of South India. As we emphasised the abundance and openness of natural colours and elements, it will help in bringing out the deep cultural heritage of the four Southern states.

