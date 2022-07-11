And I’ll tell you why we chose drapes specifically as our window treatment
Problems
My study is the smallest room in our home, and is a bit of an odd rectangle. I wanted to add romance, warmth and coziness on the window side of the room because the other half of the rectangle already had a Swedish stove and art and there was a lot going on. It needed balance. And the right kind.
It overlooks a bunch of buildings, also adds in a whole lot of natural light, so I was sure I needed something to block it out when I wanted to. In this corner, I was looking for both romantic, low intensity mellow light and bright light!
This window also adds lot of crosswinds so a roman shade was definitely out of question. Sheers are also out of question because the wind is strong enough for the sheer to fly and knock things off. I actually tried adding a roman shade and sheer but unless I close the window, it doesn’t work! And closing the window defeats the whole point.
I also wanted a study by the window that is reminiscent of sitting by a garden. And I wasn’t finding the right florals or a proper fall.
I also live away from the city so a good hunt wasn’t possible
Solution: Spaces Drape Story
When Spaces Drape Story got in touch with me on instagram I knew I had to use this window as our canvas. And strangely, I literally did the whole thing quick and online. I got in touch with them, collaborated with them and got it all done in a week. Loved how quick they are and always ready to brainstorm on the print and fall! I worked with Spaces bedding before and their drapery is just as beautiful.
Drape Story also has roman shades, wallpapers and cushions in their portfolio- th ewallpapers are particularly beautiful!
Details of my drapes
I chose a floral print in pale olive and chose black out satin. You can choose from a range of fabric in the chosen print. You can also get their free consultation on their website here
There are two hanging options. Eyelet and American pleats and I chose American pleats because I love how it gathers up top and no curtain rod is visible either.
I did one set of solid in warm grey. It was their recommendation and I went with it.
So, for closure, let me do a bit of before and after here. Kay?
It took us 4 months but we have come a long way from when we saw our house for rent! And tell you what? Man I love what I see! What mahussive difference does a set of good drapes make eh? Okay, maybe a better chair but mostly drape!
Have a problematic window? Love prints and patterns? What is your drape story? Tell me!
Love
Rukmini