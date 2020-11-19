How to add simple Christmas charm to your home. That, ladies and gents, is the discussion (a rather important one) in here today and I am glad we are at that end of year where discussing this is legitimate.

Thankfully, however, I am seeing a lot of people interested in celebrating the holidays and decking the halls this year which is always a fabulous thing! When it comes to Christmas, the more the merrier. Some I see blatantly copy too but in the spirit of the season I am going to take it as a compliment and believe that I am a very inspiring figure.

And now, without much further ado, here’s how you add that beautiful, effortless holiday vibe in your home without making it look like a christmas shop from the 90’s. Ready?

Tip No.1 All around. Not just one room

Add greenery all around the house and not just in a room. The theme of your home must flow from one room to the other. The easiest way to do this is to stand in a corner of your home from where you can see a considerable portion of your home. Then, identify points where you would like to add greenery.

Tip No.2 Don’t go overboard with red

Use red as a highlight. A simple throw or swapping the cushions can very well do the trick.

Tip No.3 An alternative colour adds interest

Red, white and green can be a bit too much at this time of the year. Break it with some deep navy or beige or even dull gold. Burgundy is also a very good alternative to red and looks luxe if you do it right.

Tip No.4 Consider simple wreaths

Take grapevine wreaths, stick in faux or fresh greens and run a ribbon. Hang them on your door. I love plaid and used this gorgeous ribbon throughout the house in little wreaths. Don’t worry, I will give out the links below.

Tip No.5 Don’t forget your kitchen

Swap out your kitchen towels for red and whites, add mini trees, oranges and a few things green! Tada!

You can add little bits and bobs to your bath as well should you want. I always do.

Tip No.6 Top of the cupboard deliciousness

If you have a staircase, you are in for a treat. But if you don’t, add wreaths and greenery to the top of your cupboard. I used a few extra leaf from one of our tree (oh, I did cut the leaves off an old tree because the stand was rotten and gone) and a string of lights for this

Tip No.7 Mini Trees Max impact

If you don’t have space for full trees or even otherwise, a spot of greenery can be roped in with mini trees. I use the top of my flocked tree in a basket for our living room and an even mini-er tree for the coffee table.

Feel free to use live trees if you please- they do look absolutely gorgeous. I have used them for years in terracotta pots and they look lovely.

As for linen around the house, use simple red striped linen and perhaps use a candy cane or two as wall accents or even napkin holder.

Simple touches, maximum impact and a home full of joy!

