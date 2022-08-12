Ganpati bappa morya. Mangal murti morya. You know good times are nigh when you hear this from every nook and corner. Little idols popping up everywhere, little children in their fanciest holding their mum’s hand and hopping pandals. Children have such bad taste in clothing and its so adorable. Suddenly, the same air feels festive and the burden on your shoulders- a little less. Neeta Tai would call us for prayers and arti and I’ll have more than 10 modaks, sitting on a chair in her balcony with loads of cousins. There will be baby atya and pratik who will call me mamiji. Hahaha, oh the comfort in familiar rituals and familiar faces doing familiar things.
And though I am not a religious person, yet I celebrate ganpati festival with fondness and love! The associations bring me joy. Like Marzipan from Siddhesh’s home on Christmas day. Like Arshad and Samruddhi’s happy face, meeting us for a few drinks on Eid.
Like absolutely splendid floral festive decorations
I love it. Seeing all those gorgeous flowers and decoration and tinsels and sparklers. It’s so festive and cheerful. I’m a visual creature so I adore it. All of it.
Now that the festive season is here, and you will be decorating the house, I thought of inspiring you with a few gorgeous backdrops that you can use from ganesh chaturthi to Diwali celebrations, of course with a bit of alterations in color and theme.
Our Pinterest Showstoppers today are all about backdrops!
From your main gate to the entrance of your hall to a corner for photos in your living and ofcourse for making puja temple decoration. This is breathtaking! Via Pinterest
Have fun with your festive decorations this year. It’s time to wow them all a bit!