I love the good life. Not necessarily an expensive affair though. You know, a good book, an heirloom trinket box that you can pass on to your next generation. A good coffee and a french press to help you propel through those rough days. A toaster that quite cheers one up when Monday morning look manic. Cozy candles and booties that make winter beautiful. A little splurge that you will wipe and keep back in your cupboard in a safe place. Some sweet fragrance that don’t cost an arm and a leg. A vintage lantern to celebrate your life’s precious moments. Stuff like that.

And most often than not, I have found that these are the things that bring us maximum joy, daily. Things that find use everyday and yet they are nothing short of extraordinary.

So today, I have put a Christmas gifting list that ropes in all of the above. This is for the ones who enjoy the good life.

LINKS TO THE PRODUCTS AS SEEN ABOVE

Kitchen Aid Bundt Pan: Buy Here

Fujihoro Kettle: Buy Here

Beige Booties: Buy Here

Pine Sweater Candle: Buy Here

Jo Malone Mini Cologne Set: Buy Here

Monsoon Harvest Coffee: Buy Here

Traditional French press: Buy Here

Villeroy & Boch Christmas Bell Collectible: Buy Here

Villeroy & Boch ornaments: Buy Here

Croma Mint Toaster: Buy Here

Nordic Ware Bundt Pan: Buy Here

Spode Salt & Pepper Shaker: Buy Here

MakaiBari Tea Tin: Buy Here

Sancha Lavender Tea: Buy Here

Mini Gardening Tool Set: Buy Here

Gold bookmark & Tray: Enquire Here or contact here: +91 99457 55483

Grain Sack Curtain: Buy Here

Justina Blakeney Decorate Wild Book: Buy Here

Undyed Linen Napkins: Buy Here

