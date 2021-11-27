Holiday plaid! 2 words of sheer comfort, joy and all things cozy and warm and beautiful! Seriously, if there was ever a word that encapsulated holiday feelings perfectly this would be it. There ain’t nothing better than Holiday plaid and I absolutely adore it.
Good news is, we have the entire gamut of plaid buy-ables in our blog today- from pajamas to ribbons, from scrunchies to throws, from cushions to earrings and stockings. It’s a big plaid fest!
I was supposed to upload this yesterday but it took me a while to gather the right things. But I can confidently say now that this list is what you want if you are looking to fill your life with plaid.
I have so much to tell you but I will stop right here (read: forcibly stop myself from telling a lot of useless things which will thereby contribute to a whole lot of nonsensical digression) and jump into the plaid train.
Say aye if you will make a cup of hot cocoa right after this! ‘Coz I will! After all its 28 sleeps to Christmas!
Well, a couple of things I can vouch for- Like the red plaid cushion from The Gruham, the red plaid pajama set by Koaala and the holiday plaid ribbons by Meraki. I have used them myself. I have also used the cream pj by Uniqlo and the earrings by YuribyKadambari. As for the pet bed, I read good reviews and the cream checkered cushion, I have ordered so we will know quickly if its any worth.
Oh and I have the indigo shawl and the scrunchies too. They’re awesome!
Here are the links. Knock yourself out
Here is a small gallery of photos as to how I use them in my home! I hope you will find them just as cheerful as I do.
Happy Weekend to you!!!! Go get plaid. haha, sorry. Had to!
Love